Japan, Vietnam to Discuss Easing Entry, Travel Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, in phone talks on Monday, agreed that their countries will start negotiations on easing the entry and travel restrictions imposed amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese government also plans to hold talks with Thailand, Australia and New Zealand on easing the restrictions, multiple government sources said the same day.

It would be the first easing of entry and travel restrictions that were imposed to deal with the pandemic.

The government hopes to find the right timing for the easing while negotiating with the four countries about related conditions and carefully watching the situation with infections, the sources said.

In order to prevent the virus from entering the country while also stepping up economic activities, Tokyo plans to limit eligible travelers to business people and specialists. Japan will discuss conditions such as quarantine measures with the four countries, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]