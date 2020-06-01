350 M. Yen to Be Donated to Japan Art Groups

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Inamori Foundation, based in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, said Monday it will donate a total of 350 million yen to 74 art groups in Japan that have been hit hard by fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Among the theatrical, musical, dance and other groups, 10 will each receive the highest financial support of 10 million yen. The 10 include Shiki Theatre Company, the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Kamigatarakugo Association.

The foundation decided to provide support after it judged that cultural and artistic activities faced difficulties surviving due to cancellations of events and other impacts from the virus crisis.

With help from the Japan Council of Performers Rights & Performing Organizations, known as Geidankyo, the foundation chose eligible groups from some 240 applicants by assessing the urgency for support.

