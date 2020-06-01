USJ to Reopen after 3-Month Hiatus; Tokyo Disney Parks Stay Shut

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Universal Studios Japan movie theme park will reopen from June 8, ending a roughly three-month suspension of operations amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, its operator, USJ LLC, said Monday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo, will remain closed.

USJ, in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western prefecture of Osaka, which has been shut since late February, will initially limit the scope of visitors and gradually ease restrictions.

From June 8 to 14, only annual pass holders living in the prefecture will be admitted to the park on a registration basis. These people and residents in the prefecture without the pass will be allowed to visit between June 15 and 18. Residents from the nearby prefectures of Kyoto, Hyogo, Shiga, Nara and Wakayama will also be granted admission, starting on June 19.

The restrictions are aimed at avoiding increases in the movement of people across prefectural borders as much as possible, a public relations official at the operating company said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]