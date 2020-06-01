Yahoo Japan to Offer AI Tech against Cyberbullying to Rivals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Yahoo Japan Corp. said Monday it will provide other companies with its artificial intelligence technology that finds inappropriate internet posts as part of its effort to address online harassment.

The move comes at a time when the Japanese government and social media operators are working to tackle cyberbullying, following the death of Hana Kimura, a reality television show participant and professional wrestler, who faced abusive online comments.

On its news site, Yahoo Japan deletes about 20,000 irrelevant and abusive comments a day with the use of the AI technology. It will provide the technology to a wide range of social media operators.

The company will also set up a panel of experts later this month for discussions on legal issues linked to deleting comments in order to ramp up the industry’s response to cyberbullying.

To tackle online harassment, the government is considering ways to make it easier to identify those who made abusive anonymous comments.

