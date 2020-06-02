Japan Approves Saliva Use in Coronavirus PCR Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Tuesday that it has approved the use of saliva samples in polymerase chain reaction tests for the novel coronavirus.

Saliva use is available within nine days after people start developing symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, ministry officials said.

Collecting saliva is easier than the conventional PCR test method of taking mucus samples from the back of the nose, which requires skills and experience, the officials said.

Inserting cotton swabs into the nose to collect mucus samples can trigger a sneeze, posing infection risks to medical workers, they said.

The new method is less risky as saliva samples are enclosed in special containers by patients themselves, the officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]