Japan's Imperial Palace Reopens to Public

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Palace reopened to the public on Tuesday after a two-month closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move followed last week's lifting of the government's coronavirus state of emergency.

People wearing masks visited the palace's East Gardens after their hands were disinfected at the Otemon gate.

No one took part in a guided tour to the Imperial Palace on Tuesday morning.

The absence of visitors apparently reflected continued voluntary restrictions by people, an Imperial Household Agency official said. "We want people to come if they have a chance."

