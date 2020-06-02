Sony Postpones PS5 Event
Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--A Sony Corp. <6578> unit said Tuesday it will postpone a PlayStation 5 event scheduled for Friday Japan time.
“We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” the company said in a Twitter post, apparently referring to widespread protests against racism in the United States.
The online event was supposed to unveil several new titles for PlayStation 5, the next-generation video game console that is set to be launched during this year’s holiday season.
The company has not announced a new date for the event.
