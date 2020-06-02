Japan's Diet Enacts Bill on Elderly Driving Skill Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan’s parliament, enacted on Tuesday a bill obliging certain drivers aged 75 or over to take a driving skill test, a measure intended to reduce accidents involving elderly drivers.

The bill, which revises the road traffic law, was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet. The bill, which also includes punishments for road rage, cleared the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in April.

The driving skill test will be introduced by June 2022. Elderly drivers who have violated certain traffic rules will have to take the test when renewing their licenses. Specific types of violations that will result in the need to take the test will be set in an ordinance to be drawn up later.

“The skill test, which could lead some drivers to lose their licenses, is a significant measure affecting the rights of individuals,” an official of the National Police Agency said. “That is why we limited the scope of people obliged to take the test to those prone to causing accidents.”

Test-takers will actually drive at driving schools or similar facilities, and their driving abilities will be assessed. The test can be taken multiple times during the license renewal period. Those failing to reach certain skill levels will have their licenses revoked.

