51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Fifty-one new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Japan on Tuesday, including 34 in Tokyo.

The daily number of newly confirmed infection cases in the Japanese capital topped 30 for the first time since May 14 and rose from Monday's 13. Of the 34 people, 12 were infected from unknown routes while five are believed to have got the virus in nightlife districts, including at establishments with hospitality services.

Thirteen new infections were confirmed at Musashino Central Hospital in the city of Koganei, Tokyo, which is seen to be an infection cluster site.

The total number of infection cases in Tokyo rose to 5,283.

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, saw six additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The daily number stood below 10 for the first time in six days. But the city found new cases for 11 days in a row, with the number of infections totaling 119 in the period.

