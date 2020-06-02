Tokyo Governor Mulls Issuing Coronavirus Alert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Tuesday that the metropolitan government is considering issuing an alert about the novel coronavirus.

The metropolitan government will "swiftly consider measures, including issuing an alert, based on opinions from experts," Koike said.

She made the comments at a meeting of the metropolitan assembly after 34 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Japanese capital on Tuesday.

The measures under consideration include calling on residents to stay away from nightclubs, sources familiar with the matter said.

