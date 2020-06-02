Tokyo Issues Coronavirus Alert on Signs of Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday issued a "Tokyo Alert" warning over the novel coronavirus to call for extra vigilance, after confirming signs of infections increasing again.

The Tokyo government issued the alert for the first time, at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on Tuesday night.

"We want residents to exercise special caution about visiting places with high risks of infection, such as nightlife districts," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, citing a recent increase in infections among employees and customers of eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services.

In line with the issuance of the alert, the Rainbow Bridge, a Tokyo landmark, which crosses Tokyo Bay, and the metropolitan government building in Shinjuku Ward were lit red. Meanwhile, there will be no change in the metropolitan government's current measures for easing its business suspension request related to the virus crisis.

The Tokyo Alert is issued when signs of the coronavirus spreading again in the Japanese capital are found. The metropolitan government said on Tuesday that 34 new infection cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on the day, up sharply from 13 on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]