JAL to Halve Summer Bonuses amid Virus Crisis

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> on Tuesday presented to its labor union a plan to cut this year’s summer bonuses for rank-and-file employees by half from the year-before levels.

The plan came as JAL’s earnings are deteriorating due to the new coronavirus pandemic, which has been depressing travel demand.

The company will make a decision later on what to do regarding this year’s winter bonuses.

Domestic rival All Nippon Airways, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, also plans to halve this year’s summer bonuses.

