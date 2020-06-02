Toranomon Hills Station Revealed ahead of Opening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Toranomon Hills Station on the Hibiya Line of subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. was shown to the press on Tuesday prior to its opening on Saturday.

The new subway station, located between Kasumigaseki and Kamiyacho stations, is the first station built for the Hibiya Line since it fully went into service in 1964. Tokyo Metro, which is owned by the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese government, expects that the station will ultimately serve some 80,000 users daily as it is close to areas where many redevelopment projects are underway.

The station, in Tokyo's Minato Ward, is connected to the Toranomon Hills Business Tower high-rise building, completed in January, and the neighboring Toranomon Hills Mori Tower.

The station comprises one floor above ground and one below, according to Tokyo Metro and the state-affiliated Urban Renaissance Agency. Two train platforms and three sets of ticket gates are on the underground floor. The platforms are equipped with platform doors to prevent users from falling onto the tracks.

The ticket gates on the north side of the platform for westbound trains face a roughly 450-meter-long pedestrian passageway linking the station with Toranomon Station on Tokyo Metro's Ginza Line. A concourse is now being built one floor below the train platforms that will connect the station to another redevelopment project site nearby. It is expected to be completed in 2023

