Japanese Firms Boosting Output of PCR Test Kits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese firms are boosting production of polymerase chain reaction test kits as the government on Tuesday approved the use of saliva samples in PCR tests for the novel coronavirus.

The use of saliva is expected to lead to a rise in coronavirus testing as collecting saliva samples is easier than the conventional PCR test method of taking mucus samples from the back of the nose.

Takara Bio Inc. <4974> and Shimadzu Corp. <7701> have confirmed that saliva-based tests are as accurate as tests using nose mucus.

Takara Bio is ready to stably supply PCR test kits for two million samples a month. It currently produces PCR test kits at its factory in Dalian, China, while planning to increase production at its plant in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, if demand rises further.

Shimadzu has boosted its output capacity for PCR test kits from the initially planned 100,000 samples a month to 300,000 samples.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]