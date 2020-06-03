Japan Govt, Ruling Bloc to Push Back Controversial Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are planning to push back controversial bills to an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, expected to be held in the autumn.

They intend to prioritize the passage of a fiscal 2020 draft second supplementary budget, which includes measures for the novel coronavirus epidemic, in the current ordinary Diet session.

With the ordinary session ending on June 17, the government and ruling camp are currently tackling remaining bills.

The government has submitted 56 new bills to the ordinary Diet session. Of them, 35 bills, or 62.5 pct, had been enacted as of Tuesday.

With only two weeks remaining through the adjournment, the outcome is significantly lower than 94.7 pct marked in last year's ordinary session.

