Kumamoto Vice Governor to Run for Tokyo Governor

Kumamoto, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Taisuke Ono, vice governor of Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, said Tuesday that he plans to run in the July 5 Tokyo gubernatorial election as an independent.

"What is needed is a debate on what Tokyo should become, instead of there being no discussion," Ono, 46, said at a press conference in the city of Kumamoto, the capital of the prefecture. He is expected to run on a campaign of supporting businesses hit by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Ono, who is originally from Tokyo, said that he has both Tokyo and regional perspectives.

"There are many young leaders," such as Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, he added. The vice governor said that no political party is supporting his bid at the moment.

He declined to directly criticize incumbent Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, 67, who plans to run for reelection. "I've working in the Kumamoto prefectural government for 12 years, so I don't want to just criticize."

