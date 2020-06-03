Studio of "Kimetsu no Yaiba" Anime Accused of Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime studio Ufotable Inc., widely known for its "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" series, and its president have been accused of evading some 139 million yen in taxes, informed sources said Wednesday.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, accusing the company and its 50-year-old president, Hikaru Kondo, of violating the corporate and consumption tax laws, the sources said.

In its website, Ufotable offered an apology to fans and people concerned over the case. "We're committed to complying with laws and conducting appropriate operations to create an environment to make sustainable, better works," it said.

Ufotable said it has already filed a revised tax return and completed payment for the year ended in August 2015, the year ended in August 2017 and the year ended in August 2018.

The company is suspected of hiding 446 million yen in income and evading 110 million yen in corporate taxes and 29 million yen in consumption taxes over the three years by manipulating the books at four cafes it runs in Tokyo and Osaka, western Japan, the sources said.

