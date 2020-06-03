Number of Welfare Applications in Japan Top 20,000 in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Welfare benefit applications submitted in Japan in March increased 7.4 pct from a year before to 21,026, exceeding 20,000 for the first time since July 2019, preliminary data showed Wednesday.

Concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus grew across the country in March, when emergency school closures started at the request of the government.

Still, a welfare ministry official said it is unclear whether there was a link between the rise in welfare benefit applications and the coronavirus crisis.

In March, the number of households receiving welfare rose by 2,297 from the previous month to 1,635,201, the first increase in three months, according to the ministry's data.

But year on year, the number fell by 1,136, or 0.1 pct.

