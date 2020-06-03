Coronavirus Infection Found among Yomiuri Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The professional baseball club Yomiuri Giants canceled a practice game against the Saitama Seibu Lions that was scheduled for Wednesday, apparently after new coronavirus infection was detected in the Giants squad, informed sources said.

The public relations office of the Giants, one of the most popular pro baseball teams in Japan, has yet to disclose the reason for the cancellation.

The Giants plan to hold a press conference later on Wednesday.

The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization postponed the opening of this year’s regular season from March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the NPB decided to begin the regular season on June 19. Practice games started on Tuesday without spectators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]