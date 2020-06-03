Japan Protests S. Korea's Plan to Resume WTO Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi lodged a protest with his South Korean counterpart on Wednesday over Seoul’s plan to resume World Trade Organization procedures for its complaint against Tokyo’s tightened export controls.

During his telephone talks with Kang Kyung-wha, Motegi said the South Korean plan is extremely regrettable as it will not contribute to resolving outstanding issues between the two countries, according to Japanese officials.

Kang claimed that the two countries’ talks to settle the issues are not progressing.

Motegi urged the South Korean government to handle carefully the issue of wartime labor compensation, which is at the center of the current bilateral tensions.

He warned that forcible sales of Japanese companies’ assets in South Korea to pay compensation to former wartime laborers would cause a serious situation between the two countries.

