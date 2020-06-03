12 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 12 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, with the daily number exceeding 10 for three days in a row.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were confirmed in Tokyo, prompting the metropolitan government to issue a "Tokyo Alert" warning to call for extra vigilance by residents.

"The daily count has been in double digits, so we would like people to continue avoiding the three Cs" of closed and crowded spaces plus close-contact settings, a metropolitan government official said.

The city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, saw five new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, continuing a series of days with new infection confirmations. But the daily number has been on the decline. "We are gradually coming out of the worst situation," Kitakyushu Mayor Kenji Kitahashi said.

Newly confirmed cases in Japan totaled 30 on the day, bringing the cumulative number of infections, including cruise ship cases, to 17,753.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]