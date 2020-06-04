Japan Hits Target for Broadcast Content Exports Earlier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan exported broadcast content worth 51.94 billion yen in fiscal 2018, hitting its 50-billion-yen target two years earlier than planned, government data have shown.

The fiscal 2018 exports rose 16.9 pct from the previous year, led by brisk sales of the rights to distribute anime content online, the communications ministry said Wednesday. The ministry set the target in 2017.

Anime exports totaled 40.5 billion yen, accounting for 81.1 pct of the total exports. Drama and variety show content followed, both accounting for 6.6 pct.

Of the total export value, 33.5 pct were the rights to distribute content over the internet, 31.8 pct merchandising rights, and 23.3 pct broadcasting rights.

Of the total exports, 50.5 pct went to other Asian economies, and 30.2 pct to North America.

