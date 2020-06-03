New Uniqlo Harajuku Store Revealed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co. <9983> showed to the press on Wednesday a new store of its Uniqlo casual wear chain in Harajuku, Tokyo, ahead of its opening on Friday.

The store is located in front of East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Harajuku Station in Shibuya Ward. It is the first Uniqlo store in the Harajuku district, known as a center of Japanese youth culture and fashion, since the chain's first store to open in central Tokyo closed eight years ago.

The store is designed to appeal to young customers, and the company hopes it will become a hub for pop culture.

On one wall inside the store, 240 panels display outfits from the StyleHint outfit suggestion app for smartphones. Users can select a displayed image and run a search of the store areas in which they can find items like those in the outfit.

The store also has the world's largest area exclusively for its "UT"-brand T-shirts designed in collaboration with artists.

