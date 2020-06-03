Biz Sentiment in Japan Edges Down in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Business sentiment in Japan edged down in May, following a plunge the previous month due to the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak, credit research company Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Wednesday.

The business sentiment diffusion index dropped 0.6 point month on month to 25.2, down for the eighth straight month.

Teikoku Databank believes that the fall in May was limited as the Japanese government fully lifted its state of emergency over the virus crisis late last month.The downtrend in business sentiment is seen coming to a temporary halt thanks to the launch of new services related to the stay-at-home trend amid the crisis, such as those linked to teleworking, according to the firm.

The sentiment index dropped for 30 of the 51 business sectors covered by the survey.

Seven sectors, including the publishing and printing sector, which suffered a plunge in demand reflecting falls in ad spending and cancellations of events due to the epidemic, saw their indexes hit record lows.

