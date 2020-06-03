Japan National Referendum Law Revision Deferred Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling coalition has dropped the idea of revising the national referendum law during the ongoing Diet session, putting off again the law amendment the coalition takes as a precondition for changing the nation’s Constitution.

At a meeting of top members of the House of Councillors’ Constitution Commission on Wednesday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition and the opposition bloc agreed to keep the Upper House commission dormant during the current parliamentary session.

The Constitution Commission of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, also remains closed without any reopening prospect.

At informal talks among senior members of the Upper House commission earlier in the day, an LDP member denied forcibly holding a meeting of the entire commission while pointing out that it has held no substantial discussions since February 2018.

A member from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan noted that both ruling and opposition camps are not in a situation where they can discuss matters other than how to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

