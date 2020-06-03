Yomiuri Giants' Sakamoto, Oshiro Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Yomiuri Giants said Wednesday that two of its players, infielder Hayato Sakamoto and catcher Takumi Oshiro, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sakamoto serves as captain for players of the professional baseball club in Japan's Central League.

Following the confirmation of the two players' infections, the day's training match between the Giants and the Saitama Seibu Lions, a team in the Pacific League, was canceled. The game was slated to start at 2 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT) at Tokyo Dome, the home ground of the Giants,

Both Sakamoto, 31, and Oshiro, 27, were on the Giants' starting roster in the two teams' practice game held on Tuesday at the same ballpark in Tokyo without spectators.

