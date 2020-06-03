JAL-Linked LCC Zipair Debuts with Cargo-Only Service

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair Tokyo launched its service on Wednesday, with the first flight carrying only cargo instead of people due to a dearth of passenger service demand amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

For the time being, the carrier, set up by Japan Airlines <9201>, will operate four round-trip flights per week between Narita International Airport near Tokyo and Bangkok.

It initially planned to operate the debut flight for passengers on May 14. In a rare move, however, the airline later decided to let it transport only cargo after demand for passenger flights evaporated due to travel restrictions imposed by many countries amid the pandemic.

The debut flight departed Narita carrying machine components and chemical products. Zipair has yet to decide when it will start to operate passenger flights.

Numerous international flights have been canceled amid the pandemic. At the same time, however, demand for flights for cargo is rising due to a reduction in passenger flights that also carry goods.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]