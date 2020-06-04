Int'l Team Discovers Oldest, Largest Mayan Structure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--An international team of researchers has announced the discovery of a huge earthen ceremonial structure built between 1,000 and 800 B.C. at Aguada Fenix, a Maya site in southeastern Mexico.

The structure is the oldest and the largest public facility built by the Maya civilization, according to the team, including University of Arizona professor Takeshi Inomata and Ibaraki University professor Kazuo Aoyama.

The team's findings have been published in the online version of the British journal Nature.

An aerial laser survey showed that the rectangular structure, which resembles a platform, runs 1,413 meters north to south and 399 meters east to west and is 10-15 meters tall.

The team also found large roads paved with gravel and an artificial reservoir near the structure.

