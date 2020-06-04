Governors Call for Reviving Japan by Overcoming Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governors adopted Thursday a Japan revival declaration stressing the need to balance measures against coronavirus infections and the resumption of social and economic activities.

"We need to create a new era in order to revive the country from local communities by overcoming the coronavirus" after reconstructing medical systems, said the declaration, approved at a videoconference of the National Governors' Association.

Japan cannot return society to the way it was before the coronavirus outbreak, the declaration said, underlining the need to establish new lifestyles, such as expanded use of teleworking, in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Japan needs to rebuild its testing and medical treatment systems for coronavirus patients as soon as possible to enable early detection and contact tracing of virus carriers and provide hospital treatment to them, in order to prepare for a second wave of infections, according to the declaration.

In the paper, the leaders of the country's 47 prefectures also said they will start work to improve related legal systems and their operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]