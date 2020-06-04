Japan Convenience Stores to Charge for Plastic Bags from July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese convenience store operators will charge customers 3 yen for each plastic shopping bag at all domestic outlets from July 1, it was learned Thursday.

This comes in line with the government's plan to oblige retailers across the country to charge fees for plastic bags from July.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will charge 5 yen per extra-large plastic bag. The four smaller types of plastic bags the country's leading covenience store chain offers will cost 3 yen each.

Customers will pay 3 yen per bag at convenience stores operated by FamilyMart Co. <8028> and Lawson Inc. <2651>, regardless of its size.

Seven-Eleven Japan, FamilyMart and Lawson are all planning to switch their plastic bags to those containing 30 pct of biomass materials in stages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]