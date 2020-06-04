2 Women Killed in Arrow Assault in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Takarazuka, Hyogo Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Two women were fatally shot by a relative with what are believed to be arrows in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday.

The prefectural police department arrested Hideaki Nozu, a 23-year-old university student, for allegedly attempting to murder another woman by shooting what looked like an arrow at her around 10:15 a.m. (1:15 a.m. GMT).

Nozu has admitted the charge, according to police sources.

The police received an emergency call around 10:10 a.m. that a woman had been shot with an arrow-like object that had lodged around her ear at a house in Takarazuka.

According to the police, a woman in her 40s and another in her 70s were killed in the attack, and a man and a woman, both believed to be relatives of Nozu, were injured.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]