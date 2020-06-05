Global Vaccine Summit Draws 8.8 B. Dollars for Poorest Nations

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 4 (Jiji Press)--An online conference that brought together leaders of 52 countries including Japan on Thursday raised a total of 8.8 billion dollars for the fight against infectious diseases in poorest nations.

The funds procured at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 will be used to support the activities of Gavi, an international organization promoting immunization in developing nations.

According to Gavi, the funds will enable 300 million children in least developed counties to get vaccinations and countries affected by the novel coronavirus to strengthen their medical and vaccine distribution systems.

During the online summit hosted by the British government, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged 300 million dollars.

"Japan strongly supports Gavi's policy, which prioritizes equitable access to vaccines, and we hope this will happen," Abe said in a video message.

