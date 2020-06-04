Grandson of Famed Racehorse Deep Impact Finding His Feet

Newsfrom Japan

Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, June 4 (Jiji Press)--A grandson of famous Japanese racehorse Deep Impact was seen cantering in a pasture area at an agricultural high school in the town of Shinhidaka, in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, on Thursday.

Hokkaido Shizunai Agricultural High School, the only high school in Japan with a course specialized in raising and training thoroughbred horses, had been closed due to the new coronavirus outbreak, but fully resumed classes from Monday.

Students are devoting themselves to raising the colt, dreaming that he will win major G1 classic races one day.

Deep Impact's daughter Narita Top Star, who was donated to the school by an alumnus, gave birth to the colt on April 19.

"I hope he'll grow up strong and win famous races," said Shota Nagao, a 17-year-old student studying biological production, who said he loves horses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]