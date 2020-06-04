47 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Japan on Thursday while fatalities related to the virus increased by six to 926.

In Tokyo, 28 new infection cases were confirmed, with the daily count exceeding 10 for the fourth consecutive day. The total number of infection cases confirmed in Japan's capital grew to 5,323.

Infection routes have not been identified for 14 of the 28 people. Five are linked to a nightclub with male companions, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. Twenty-three are in the 10-39 age group. An infected centenarian woman died, the Tokyo government said.

Meanwhile, six infection cases were found in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Thursday.

The city saw new cases for 13 straight days, but the daily number was below 10 for three days in a row. Total infection cases in the city during the 13-day period reached 130.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]