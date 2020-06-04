Honda's N-Box Stays Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle was the top-selling vehicle model in Japan for the sixth straight month in May, industry data showed on Thursday.

The sales volume of the N-Box plunged 47.6 pct from a year before to 11,655 units. But it remained in the top spot as the novel coronavirus fallout also hurt sales of other popular models.

Fully remodeled vehicles were high up on the list, with Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris mainstay subcompact car ranked second.

Third on the list was Toyota’s Raize compact SUV, rolled out last November.

Honda’s flagship Fit compact, which was fully remodeled in February, came fourth, with sales growing 10.8 pct to 7,235 units.

