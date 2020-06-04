Japan Imported Auto Sales Down Record 46 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan in May plunged 46.4 pct from a year before to 12,522 units, marking the steepest decline for the second straight month, industry data showed Thursday.

The poor showing reflected a drop in customer traffic amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Sales fell for the eighth consecutive month, the Japan Automobile Importers Association said.

Mercedes-Benz was the top-selling foreign brand although sales decreased 40.7 pct to 2,694 units.

BMW came second, with sales of 1,706 units, down 53.9 pct, followed by Volkswagen, with sales of 1,605 units, down 57.4 pct. Meanwhile, Ferrari sales nearly double to 102 units.

"The number of customers has started picking up since the lifting of the government's state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis," an official of the association said, suggesting that there have been signs of recovery in sales.

