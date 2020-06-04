Japan Governors to Create Coronavirus Project Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors agreed Thursday to establish a project team to review the spread of the new coronavirus and countermeasures that have been taken by each prefecture in order to utilize accumulated knowledge for future responses.

Specifically, the project team will investigate infection routes and infection clusters. It is expected to compile findings before autumn this year.

The agreement was reached at a videoconference of the National Governors' Association.

The project team will also collect and analyze information about preventive measures taken at elderly care facilities and cooperation between prefectural governments and local public health centers.

At the conference, Nara Governor Shogo Arai said that as infection cluster has not occurred in his prefecture, he wants to know how clusters happened and how they could have been prevented.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]