USJ to Prohibit High Fives, Hugs

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Universal Studios Japan movie theme park will prohibit parkgoers from giving high-fives or hugs to staff members in character costumes when it reopens on Monday, it was learned Thursday.

The park, in the western Japan city of Osaka, will also urge customers to avoid being too close to each other as part of measures against the novel coronavirus revealed to the press.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks, and those with body temperatures of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will be denied entry. They will be asked to stand 1 meter away from each other when lining up for an attraction, and roller-coaster riders will be seated in every other row.

“We want to create a new way of enjoying the park together with visitors,” a park representative said.

USJ has been shut since late February due to the coronavirus epidemic and will initially limit the scope of visitors to annual pass holders living in Osaka Prefecture who make reservations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]