Abe's Potential Successors Competing on Post-Coronavirus Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--A series of study groups were launched within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week to map out visions for Japan when the coronavirus epidemic is over.

The moves are viewed by some in the party as linked to the race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose term as president of the LDP is slated to end in September 2021.

One of the intraparty groups was set up under the party's Policy Research Council, chaired by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The fight against the coronavirus will persist over a long period, and it's a lawmakers' duty to consider a future beyond that," Kishida told the first meeting on Thursday of the group, called a strategic headquarters on creating new international order.

While Kishida became the head of the headquarters, Akira Amari, chairman of the LDP's Research Commission on the Tax System, was appointed to a senior post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]