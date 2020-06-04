3 People Killed in Crossbow Assault in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Takarazuka, Hyogo Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Three people were killed and a woman was wounded in an apparent crossbow attack in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday.

The four people were assaulted at a house in the city. The prefectural police department arrested Hideaki Nozu, a 23-year-old resident of the house, who calls himself a university student, for allegedly attempting to murder the injured woman, 49, an aunt of the suspect, by shooting an arrow in her neck around 10:15 a.m. (1:15 a.m. GMT). She was sent to hospital.

Nozu has admitted that he shot his aunt with a crossbow at the house, saying that he intended to kill his family members, police sources said.

The three murdered victims were the suspect's grandmother, Yoshimi, 75, his mother, Mayumi, 47, and his brother, Hideyuki, 22.

The police are investigating his motive behind the attack, which occurred at the family home in a residential area some 3 kilometers southeast of Takarazuka Station on the Fukuchiyama Line of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West.

