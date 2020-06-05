Japan Enacts Road Rage Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, Friday enacted a bill to expand the scope of punishable acts of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury, including stopping vehicles in front of others to block their path.

The government hopes to impose severe punishments on road rage, which has become a social problem.

The bill to revise the law on punishments for dangerous driving passed the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, by a unanimous vote. The bill cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The current law prohibits the acts of cutting in front of or becoming alarmingly close to other vehicles. But the acts need to involve vehicles running at a high speed that can cause serious danger to traffic in order to be seen as punishable.

Under the revised law, vehicles on expressways will be banned from stopping in front of others to block their paths or closing the distance with other vehicles to a point where they are forced to stop or slow down.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]