Japan to Restrict Browsing History Provision to Third Parties

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, Friday enacted a bill to restrict companies from handing over internet browsing history data to third parties.

The bill to revise the Act on the Protection of Personal Information was approved by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling parties and the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

Through the revision, the government aims to prevent personal information from being used without individuals' consent.

The revised law obliges companies to obtain consent from individuals on the provision of their cookie and other browsing data to third parties in case the information would lead to personal identification.

The government also strengthened penalties for failing to follow orders issued by its Personal Information Protection Commission, with the upper limit on fines for corporations increasing to 100 million yen from 300,000 yen.

