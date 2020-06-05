Japan's 2nd Extra Budget to Clear Lower House on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Friday that the government's draft second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 will clear the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday.

The agreement on the extra budget, aimed at financing additional measures to ease the impact from the outbreak of the new coronavirus, was reached at a meeting of the Diet affairs chiefs of the LDP and the CDPJ.

The ruling camp accepted a request from the opposition side to clarify how to use 10 trillion yen that has been earmarked in the draft second extra budget as reserve funds for coronavirus relief measures.

Under the agreement, the government will explain how 5 trillion yen of the reserve funds will be used in a policy speech before the Diet by Finance Minister Taro Aso.

The government will submit the draft second extra budget to the Diet on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]