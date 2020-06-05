Toshiba, Hitachi to Help Output Boost for Antigen Test Kit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> and Hitachi Ltd. <6501> said Friday that they will support efforts to boost production of an antigen test kit that is used to swiftly test people for the new coronavirus.

Working together with Fujirebio Inc., a Miraca Holdings Inc.<4544> subsidiary that developed the test kit, the major electronics and machinery makers hope to double the production capacity from the current level to at least 400,000 tests a week.

With no end in sight for the coronavirus epidemic, Japan urgently needs to prepare a coronavirus test system.

The moves of Toshiba and Hitachi are linked to Japanese government requests for different industry sectors to cooperate over efforts to increase production of medical equipment and materials.

Toshiba has provided a building at a factory run by a unit in Asahikawa, in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, for Fujirebio.

