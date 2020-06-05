Japan's Natural Population Decline Tops 500,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's natural population decline, or the number of deaths minus that of births, came to 515,864 in 2019, surpassing the 500,000 mark for the first time, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The figure was up 71,794 from the preceding year. Japan saw the annual number of deaths topping that of births for the first time in 2005 and the natural population decline has been expanding since 2007.

The number of births fell 53,166 to 865,234, posting a record low for the fourth straight year. With the number of women aged 25-39 falling, the ministry expects that the number of births in the country will stay on a declining streak.

The number of deaths was up 18,628 at 1,381,098, the highest figure since the end of World War II in 1945.

The nation's total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman is expected to give birth to in her lifetime, slid 0.06 point to 1.36, down for the fourth straight year. It now appears to be more difficult to meet the government's goal of raising the rate to 1.8 by fiscal 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]