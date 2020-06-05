Job-Securing Rate Falls for Japan Univ. Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of university students in Japan graduating in spring 2021 who had secured informal job offers as of the beginning of this month stood at 56.9 pct, down 13.4 percentage points from a year earlier, a private survey showed Friday.

The rate fell from the year-before level for the second consecutive month, according to job information provider Recruit Career Co.

The job-securing rate among students majoring in humanities and social sciences came to 48.8 pct, down 19.0 points, suggesting that the new coronavirus epidemic substantially affected companies' recruiting activities.

The rate among students with science majors stood at 74.9 pct, down 1.2 points. The drop was limited as many companies prioritized securing such students in efforts to resolve shortages of human resources with science backgrounds although they faced difficulties holding job seminars and interviews amid the virus crisis.

The overall rate was higher than 51.3 pct marked in June 2016, the first year when the current hiring schedule was adopted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]