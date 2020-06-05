47 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven new infection cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Japan on Friday while the number of deaths linked to the virus rose by four to 930.

In Tokyo, 20 new infection cases were found, sending the cumulative number in the Japanese capital to 5,343. The daily number of infection cases in Tokyo topped 10 for the fifth straight day.

Meanwhile, five people were found with the virus in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday. One of them is a student at a city-run elementary school, which is a suspected site of cluster infections.

The city saw new cases for 14 straight days, during which a total of 135 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four new deaths were in Tokyo, Saitama Prefecture, north of the capital, and the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

