Sony Unit Fined in Australia for Misleading Representations

Sydney, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said Friday that the country's federal court has ordered a Sony Corp. <6758> unit to pay 3.5 million Australian dollars for making "false and misleading representations" regarding digital game sales.

The ACCC said that Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Ltd., a British game business unit of the Japanese electronics giant, made misleading representations to some consumers who claimed that they purchased faulty Sony games and demanded refunds.

The unit told them that the company is not required to refund games once they are downloaded or if 14 days pass since purchases, according to the commission.

But Rod Sims, chair of the ACCC, said in a press release that consumer guarantee rights "do not expire after a digital product has been downloaded and certainly do not disappear after 14 days or any other arbitrary date claimed by a game store or developer."

