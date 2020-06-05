Father of Japanese Abductee Megumi Yokota Dies at 87

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Yokota, father of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese abductee to North Korea, and former leader of a group of the families of abduction victims, died of old age on Friday afternoon. He was 87.

Shigeru, together with his wife, Sakie, 84, was heavily involved in activities for bringing back his daughter and other Japanese people kidnapped by North Korea. Megumi was abducted in 1977.

The father started to see his health deteriorate around 2005. Since being hospitalized in April 2018, he had not shown up at related events.

