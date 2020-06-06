Japan to Downsize War End Anniversary Ceremony amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering scaling down this year’s Aug. 15 ceremony to mourn those who died in World War II in order to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading, informed sources said Friday.

The government-sponsored annual ceremony is usually attended by about 6,000 people, including Japan’s Emperor and Empress, and the prime minister, as well as relatives of the war dead.

The ceremony, held at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward for about an hour, involves speeches by the Emperor and the prime minister, among other things.

For this year’s ceremony, the government is considering reducing the total number of participants and the number of people who will pay floral tributes, according to the sources. Aug. 15 this year will mark the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in the war.

With many bereaved relatives getting old, the government sees a need to downsize the upcoming ceremony, according to the sources. Elderly people infected with the coronavirus tend to see their symptoms become severe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]